Top 2027 EDGE Prospect KJ Green Is Buzzing About The South Carolina Gamecocks
KJ Green was on campus for the South Carolina spring game this past weekend and chimed in on what caught his eye while he was in attendance.
"The atmosphere was electric, especially for a spring game. The fans showed out loud and energetic. You can tell South Carolina has one of the most loyal fan bases in the country. They treated it like it was a real game, and that says a lot about the culture there. I genuinely love everything when I'm down there," said Green.
It all starts with the relationship he has with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas and South Carolina player personnel and recruiting assistant Sterling Harris.
"For sure, the feeling is mutual. Coach Lucas and Coach Harris will reach out to Coach Rock when they want me to come up, but they check in on me through him at least once a week, and they show me they care. To me, that's genuine love," said Green.
According to 247Sports Composite, Green is a four-star prospect, the No. 6 EDGE, the No. 6 player in Georgia, and the No. 43 player naitonally. This past season for Stephenson, he finished with 63 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He led Stephenson to a semifinal appearance in Class 3A in the GHSA (Georgia High School Association) in 2024.
When you roll his tape, you see a kid with an elite first step that allows him to get past offensive linemen. He is also a great run defender with the ability to set the edge and make plays consistently in the backfield. One of his favorite moves to use on the gridiron is his Ghost Rip move, which he uses to knock off opposing offensive linemen who aren’t patient with their hands.
Here is more on his film breakdown.
KJ Green was a standout in the late winter window at UA Camp Atlanta, earning an All-American invite to participate in the 2026 game. I did a breakdown on his performance back in February.
“He used an array of moves to dominate in 1-on-1s. Green used his quick first step to get around the offensive lineman. When he wasn’t using his quick first step, Green used his violent hands to shake the opposing lineman. He also used a dip move and a spin move to get past the linemen as well. The scary part is that he has so much upside and is really just getting started. Green hasn’t even developed into his grown man body yet, and he is already 6’5 and 215 pounds.
Green has been a frequent visitor to Columbia since receiving an offer on September 21st from the Gamecocks. He took a visit in January and was back on campus this past weekend. It is a long race, but South Carolina has the early edge to land Green over the other programs at the moment.
