Tyshawn Russell Commits To South Carolina

It's been a crazy last four days for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football program. The Gamecocks have hosted many talents on campus over the previous 72 hours. In that same stretch, head coach Shane Beamer has posted his famous "Welcome Home" tweet six times, indicating six silent commitments for the Gamecocks.

It was revealed earlier this afternoon that Nick Elksnis, a transfer tight end from Florida, had committed to the program. We've learned about another one, as 2023 wide receiver Tyshawn Russell announced his decision to commit to the Gamecocks late Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech, Central Michigan, and Maine were all active in his recruitment throughout the process. Russell reminds other people of current Gamecock commit Vicari Swain due to his positional versatility, as Russell plays both defensive back and wide receiver.

The coaching staff was looking for one more receiver to round out the room, and they found it in Russell.

This leaves four outstanding silent commitments from the past few days. With the early signing day period fast approaching, Beamer and his coaching staff may have the potential for more recruiting fireworks as the week progresses.

