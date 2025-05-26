South Carolina Baseball Loses Another to the Transfer Portal
Another Gamecock makes his intentions to leave the program known on Monday as left handed pitcher (LHP) Wyatt Evans announces he will enter the transfer portal, via his X account.
Evans joined South Carolina as a transfer from Tennessee in 2024. However he would not appear in a game this season for the Gamecocks. Evans last saw action as a true freshman.
After appearing in 19 contests for the Vols as a true freshman, Evans hadn't seen the mound each of the last two seasons. After an injury left him as a redshirt in 2023, he didn't appear in a game in 2024 or 2025.
Evans, a South Carolina native, and the 46th overall recruit in the class of 2022. As highly rated recruit, he earned all state and all region honors before heading to Knoxville.
Evans was appreciative of his time in Columbia.
This is the second portal loss of the day out of the pitching room for the Gamecocks. RHP Roman Kimball announced he too would be entering the portal on Monday.
