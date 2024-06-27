Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Baseball Poaches Pitcher from SEC Rival

Alex Joyce

May 22 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina players including pitcher Garrett Gainey and catcher Cole Messina celebrate after the Gamecocks held on for a 6-5 win over Arkansas at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

The Gamecocks land transfer pitcher, Jarvis Evans, from the University of Georgia late Wednesday night. This is the second SEC transfer commitment for new Gamecocks pitching coach, Terry Rooney.

The 6-foot-4, 214 pound, left handed sophomore from Buford, Ga is a big upside get for the Gamecocks. Last season for the Dawgs, Evans appeared in 16 games, eight starts, posting a 3-2 record with a 5.49 ERA, with 47 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 39.1 innings of work. Opponents batted just .255 against him.

His best performance in 2023 came against Georgia Southern where he posted eight strikeouts over five innings, while only giving up one run. Evans provides starter and reliever experience for the Gamecocks.

The walks have been a concern this past season for Evans. However if Rooney can correct those mistakes, Evans may be a steal for the staff with his 14K's per nine innings of work.

