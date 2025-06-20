South Carolina Baseball Ranks Among Top Five in Attendance for 2025
While things didn't go to plan for South Carolina baseball in 2025, the support of Gamecock nation stands strong.
On Friday, South Carolina baseball's X account (formerly known as Twitter) posted a stat that showed the team had the fifth highest attendance in the country. The South Carolina faithful showed their support despite being left out of postseason play.
Fans are the lifeblood of sports teams. They are the reason going on the road is so tough for teams across the country. Gamecock fans did their part in making it hard on opposing programs coming into Founders Park.
The South Carolina coaching staff got to work quickly after an early loss in the SEC Tournament, which effectively ended their season. According to 64Analytics, the Gamecocks own a top five portal class this offseason.
Coming into this cycle South Carolina had major needs in the pitching department, hitting department, and at catcher. The Gamecocks have addressed those needs with catcher Reese Moore, OF Tyler Bak, RHP Elijah Foster, RHP josh Gregoire, RHP Josh Gunther, LHP Bradley Hodges, RHP Cullen Horowicz, OF Ethan Lizama, INF Erik Parker, RHP Amp Phillips, RHP Alex Philpott, and DH/1B Logan Sutter.
Heading into year two under Paul Mainieri, the Gamecocks have expectations to get back to postseason play. Overhauling the roster seems to be the first step towards that direction.
