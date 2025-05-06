South Carolina Basketball: Gamecocks Add Wing Abu Yarmah to the 2025 Class
South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris announced the addition of wing Abu Yarmah to the 2025 recruiting class on Monday.
A 6-7, 205-pound wing from Roanoke, Virginia, Yarmah averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in helping his squad win the OTE Championship this March. He had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the series-clinching win over City Reapers on March 14.
In his first OTE season in 2023-24, Yarmah averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He was high school teammates with fellow South Carolina signees Eli Ellis and Hayden Assemian at Moravian Prep and the YNG Dreamerz in Overtime Elite.
Yarmah is the fifth recruit from the high school ranks to join South Carolina's 2025 class. He joins Ellis, Assemian, power forward EJ Walker, and small forward Grant Polk. PF Nordin Kapic, SF Mike Sharavjamts, PF Elijah Strong, SG Kobe Knox, PF Christ Essandoko, and SG Meechie Johnson Jr. round out the transfer class for the Gamecocks.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Reveals Statue Honoring Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina QB, Uses NIL Funds to Support Former High School
- South Carolina Football's Success in 2025 Hinges On This Position