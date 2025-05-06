Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Basketball: Gamecocks Add Wing Abu Yarmah to the 2025 Class

Alex Joyce

Feb 25, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris reacts to play against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris announced the addition of wing Abu Yarmah to the 2025 recruiting class on Monday.

A 6-7, 205-pound wing from Roanoke, Virginia, Yarmah averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in helping his squad win the OTE Championship this March. He had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the series-clinching win over City Reapers on March 14.

In his first OTE season in 2023-24, Yarmah averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He was high school teammates with fellow South Carolina signees Eli Ellis and Hayden Assemian at Moravian Prep and the YNG Dreamerz in Overtime Elite.

Yarmah is the fifth recruit from the high school ranks to join South Carolina's 2025 class. He joins Ellis, Assemian, power forward EJ Walker, and small forward Grant Polk. PF Nordin Kapic, SF Mike Sharavjamts, PF Elijah Strong, SG Kobe Knox, PF Christ Essandoko, and SG Meechie Johnson Jr. round out the transfer class for the Gamecocks.

