South Carolina Commit Tries to Help Land the Nation's Best Interior Offensive Lineman

Alex Joyce

Darius Gray X Profile

Darius Gray, the nation's number one interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, has a decision to make on Aug 22 regarding his collegiate future. One current South Carolina commit is doing his part to help land Gray in Columbia.

Gray is rated as a five-star prospect and top 20 overall player in the class. Should he commit to the Gamecocks on Aug 22, he would immediately boost South Carolina up the recruiting rankings. It would also give the Gamecocks their second highest rated commit since 2020, only behind Nyck Harbor (15th) in the 2023 class.

The Gamecocks join, Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee, and LSU in the top five of Gray's recruitment. Over the years, South Carolina recruits have done their part to help land the stars of their class in hopes of winning big in Columbia. This year is no different as four-star interior offensive lineman and current South Carolina commit, Zyon Guiles, took to X to try and convince Gray to help him sure up the Gamecocks front for the next few seasons.

South Carolina currently has the 22nd ranked class with 14 commits, following the commitment of three star defensive back Kosci Barnes on July 26. Gray's addition, should he choose the Gamecocks, should vault class into the top 20 where they have been for the last two seasons.

