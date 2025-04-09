South Carolina Defeats USC Upstate 13-3
South Carolina earns win number 20 on the season after defeating USC Upstate at home 13-3.
For all the struggles in the last two games offensively, the bats showed up in a big way on Tuesday night for the Gamecocks. South Carolina would take an early 6-0 lead after the second inning and never see the lead get smaller than four runs.
Three Gamecocks ended the night with two or more RBIs. Dalton Mashore had four RBIs in the game coming off a grand slam to center field in the bottom of the first. Ethan Petry went 2/4 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Jordan Carrion added two hits on three at bats and three RBIs. KJ Scobey was also 2/4 at the plate with two RBIs.
South Carolina sent sophomore Tyler Pitzer to the mound to start the game, but ultimately became a bullpen game. Gamecocks pitcher's would combine for seven innings, five hits, and three runs given up.
Now the Gamecocks turn their attention to this weekend as the Ole Miss Rebels come to town for a three game series. Ole Miss is 24-7 on the year and holds an 8-4 SEC record. South Carolina has yet to win a SEC series this season, but can change that this weekend in Founders Park.
