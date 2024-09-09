South Carolina Football vs LSU: An Early Look
After doom and gloom followed a close win in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks went into Lexington and thoroughly dominated the Wildcats. What a difference a week can make in the college football world. Now 2-0 on the season, the Gamecocks welcome the LSU Tigers into Williams-Brice Stadium in what should be a fun matchup.
Later in the week we will do a full dive into the matchup, but as LSU week ramps up let's talk about what challenges the Tigers could present on Saturday.
LSU Offensive Line
The LSU offensive line should be in the running for one of the best units in the conference this season. Bookended by projected #1 2025 NFL Draft OT prospect, Will Campbell, and Emory Jones Jr. the front is experienced and filled with talent. With injuries to LSU's running back position, South Carolina should have plenty of pass rush opportunities come Saturday. The South Carolina DL vs LSU OL will be the matchup of the game.
Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy
LSU is a wide receiver factory. The amount of talent the Tigers produce at that position is incredible including players like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Justin Jefferson, Jamar Chase, and as recently as Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers. Kyren Lacy seems like the next in line at the position. He and Nussmeier have already formed a nice connection so far this season. The Gamecocks pass defense will have to be ready come Saturday.
Harold Perkins
In what was an impressive start to his college football career, Perkins looked like the next great pass rusher in college football. A down year for the entire LSU defense in 2023 has quieted some of those expectations, but he still has the ability to change offensive gameplans. He'll be one to watch on Saturday.
College Gameday comes to Columbia in preparation for this exciting week 3 matchup between the Gamecocks and Tigers.
