South Carolina Football vs LSU: College Gameday Analysts Make Their Picks
One of the most popular watches among college football fans, ESPN's College Gameday rolls into Columbia, South Carolina to highlight the game of the week between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the 16th ranked LSU Tigers. South Carolina comes in after a dominant win over Kentucky last week to move to 2-0 on the season, while the Tigers of LSU look for their first SEC win of the season.
Last year the Gamecocks were featured on College Gameday, but it was a neutral site game in Charlotte, North Carolina as South Carolina took on the Tar Heels. This time around, Gamecocks fans had the full College Gameday experience on campus for the first time since Missouri rolled into town back in 2014.
Parked right inside Williams-Brice Stadium, Gameday analysts Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Guest Picker Dawn Staley, and the popular Lee Corso made their selections for today's SEC battle.
Howard: LSU
Saban: LSU
McAfee: South Carolina
Staley: South Carolina
Corso: LSU
Kickoff is just ahead as the South Carolina Gamecocks welcome the 16th ranked LSU Tigers into Columbia, South Carolina.
