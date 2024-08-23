South Carolina freshman receiver Mazeo Bennett Is Expected to "Play a Lot"
The biggest question mark for the Gamecocks offense heading into 2024 was arguably the wide receiver position. Having to replace a talent like All-SEC performer Xavier Legette, along with others, is not an easy task.
While many would point to the quarterback battle, LaNorris Sellers has been a name to know for Gamecock fans for some time now. The wide out spot, however, has a lot of unknowns and questions still left unanswered. So much so that offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said no one has been that guy in camp.
"To be completely honest, no one has separated themselves from the pack," Coach Loggains on the receiver room during Wednesday's press conference.
Coach Loggains would go on to say that this year will be a "by committee" approach in the receiver room. On Thursday, the Gamecocks lost transfer receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce as he's no longer with the program. This has opened up the door for others to step up in his absence.
While it's up to Coach Loggains and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey to come up with the rotations, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talked about a new comer that could make an impact early and often this season.
"Mazeo is a gamer," Coach Beamer on his freshman wide out. "He's just one of those guys, he loves to compete and when the lights come on it seems like he's always making a play."
Mazeo Bennett was a four-star receiver in the 2024 class. Coach Beamer said he first met Bennett at a 7-on-7 camp, where he was thoroughly impressed by Bennett's ability to "hit another gear" in competitive periods. That level of play has translated since stepping on the field in Columbia.
"He's very smart. He knows what to do. He's accountable. And he just makes plays," Coach Beamer said.
While the exact rotation and who will start the game against Old Dominion next Saturday is still unclear, what we do know is the staff believes the young freshman won't only get into the game, but he will play a big role.
"He's going to play next Saturday and he's going to play a lot next Saturday," Coach Beamer said about the team's plan to use Bennett.
Without a true number one receiver separating himself currently on the depth chart, Mazeo Bennett has an opportunity to become not only a key feature of the offense, but he has the ability to be the next star Gamecocks receiver for the foreseeable future.
