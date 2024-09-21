South Carolina Gamecocks Football vs Akron Zips: Score and Live Updates
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week against LSU. This is the second ever meeting between South Carolina and Akron (South Carolina won 28-3 in 2018). The Gamecocks will look to establish their dominance early and often as they try to head to the bye week with a win and healthy.
Auburn transfer Robby Ashford is set to make his fist start for the Gamecocks following an ankle injury last week to starter LaNorris Sellers. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will look to use his veteran offensive line to play to Ashford's strengths in the first night game of the year at Williams-Brice Stadium. On the flip side, South Carolina, featuring one of the best defenses in America, will look to impose their will on an Akron team that hasn't fared well against Power Four opponents.
*This article will be updated periodically throughout the game*
South Carolina vs Akron Live Updates:
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm (ET) live on ESPNU.
