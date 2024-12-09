South Carolina Gamecocks Releases 2025 Baseball Schedule
The South Carolina Gamecocks Baseball season is almost here as Opening Day is set for Feb. 14, 2025. On Monday, the Gamecocks Baseball team released their 2025 schedule which begins with Sacred Heart.
It has been quite the offseason as the Gamecocks staff and roster have seen a lot of changes. Previously retired legend Paul Mainieri is the new Skipper in Columbia. Mainieri and his staff overhauled the roster in hopes to bring South Carolina back to Ohama.
The Gamecocks will face Sacred Heart, Winthrop, Queens, Milwaukee, and Gardner-Webb before a three game series against in-state rival, Clemson. Carolina's 30-game SEC schedule will begin on March 14 with Oklahoma.
This will be the first time fans will get to see their new Gamecocks squad. A team Mainieri believes can get back to Omaha in year one.
You Might Also Like:
- Report: South Carolina to Face lllinois in Citrus Bowl
- South Carolina Introduces Jeremiah Donati As New Athletics Director
- South Carolina Gamecocks Signing Day Tracker
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!