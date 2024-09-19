South Carolina Gamecocks Football vs Akron Zips: Get to Know Your Opponent
The first night game of the year at Williams-Brice Stadium pits South Carolina against Akron in a 7:30 kickoff. The Gamecocks have only played Akron once in its entire football history back in 2018 where South Carolina walked away with a 28-3 victory.
Now in their second meeting, the Gamecocks will try and repeat their success from 2018. Akron, coming off their first win of the season, will look to spoil South Carolina's first game under the lights of the year. Let's take a look at who the Zips are prior to Saturday's matchup.
Joe Moorhead
Moorhead has had quite the coaching career since his time as a GA in the 90's at Pitt. SEC fans may remember Moorhead when he was the head coach at Mississippi State from 2018-2019. Moorhead has amassed a 5-22 record since taking over the Akron Zips program back in 2022. So far this season, the Zips are averaging 18 points per game so far this season in games against Ohio State, Rutgers, and Colgate.
Akron Offense
The Akron offense is led by NC State and Cal transfer Ben Finley. In his first season starting for the Zips, Finley is 50/88 (56.82%) with 549 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Last week against Colgate was easily FInley's best start of his Akron career. He would finish the day 28/43 (65.1%) with 358 yards, 4 touchdowns, and an interception. Against Power Four opponents, Finley is 22/45 (48.8%) with 191 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. This could be a long day for the Zips offense as they face one of the best defenses in the country.
Akron Defense
Defensively the Zips are led by defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar. So far this season in 3 games Akron is giving up 40.3 points per game, 207.6 yards passing per game, and 179.6 yards rushing per game. Those numbers inflate to 50.5 ppg, 232 passing ypg, and 227.5 rushing ypg against Power Four opponents. This boils down to the level of athlete Akron has versus those in higher conferences. This is a game where South Carolina should dominate on offense with either LaNorris Sellers or Robby Ashford at QB.
Kickoff for the Gamecocks vs the Zips is at 7:30 pm (ET) on Saturday on ESPNU.
