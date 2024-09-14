South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers: First Half Analysis
In the SEC game of the week, the South Carolina Gamecocks welcomed the 16th ranked LSU Tigers inside Williams-Brice Stadium in front of a raucous crowd. The Gamecocks received the opening kickoff and didn't look back as they lead LSU 24-16 heading into the half. On the other hand, LSU found some offensive success late, but is still searching for answers defensively.
Starting on the offensive side of the ball for the Gamecocks, Dowell Loggains, South Carolina Offensive Coordinator, has called a great game so far mixing up the run and pass well. Gamecocks offensive line has done a good job of opening holes in the run game, while Sellers has threatened the Tiger defense with his legs, which included a 75-yard TD run late in the second quarter.
Sellers has been hit or miss so far in the passing game. He finishes the half 8/16 for 112 yards and one interception. if the Gamecocks can continue to open holes in the running game, that should open up more opportunities to push the ball downfield. Sellers just has to be more effective at hitting the downfield shots more efficiently.
The Gamecocks must clean up the turnovers in the second half. LSU is winning the turnover battle after an interception in the end zone and a fumbled recovered inside South Carolina's 20-yard line. That could spell trouble for the Gamecocks as the game goes along.
Coming into the game, the biggest battle was set to take place between the talented LSU offensive line and the dominant South Carolina defensive line. So far through two quarters, the Gamecocks defensive line has won that fight. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has had to face pressure early and often from this Gamecock front. The Tigers have found no open holes in the running game as the Gamecocks defense, led by Debo Williams, have shut it down, limiting the Tigers to just 41 yards on 13 carries (3.2 yards per carry).
And of course, "Beamer Ball" is in full effect. After stopping LSU's third possession on offense, the Tigers came on to punt and it was blocked by South Carolina's Monkell Goodwine. Goodwine's blocked punt set up the Gamecock offense inside the 10-yard line and led to a Rocket Sanders touchdown on the very next play.
For LSU, they had some success in the passing game in the second quarter. The offensive line started to hold up for Garrett Nussmeier, however that's been the lone positive for the Tiger offense. Defensively, the Tigers have struggled to get the Gamecocks off the field outside of turnovers. Will be interesting to see what adjustments LSU makes in the second half.
