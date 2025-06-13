South Carolina Hires New Assistant Director of Player Personnel
South Carolina has tabbed former Oregon Ducks Director of High School Recruiting, Brian Bachman, as its next Assistant Director of Player Personnel.
Bachman began his football journey in 2019 with Penn State as a recruiting and special teams intern, where he graduated from. He spent three seasons in State College, Pennsylvania, where he worked with current Gamecocks director of player personnel Darren Uscher.
In 2022, Bachman joined Oregon and started out as a football and recruiting scouting assistant, before moving to assistant director of player personnel, and finally director of high school recruiting.
Bachman now joins a South Carolina staff that has seen a lot of change in the past year. Former long time Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced his decision to leave in 2024. Tanner was replaced by TCU's Jeremiah Donati beginning in 2025.
