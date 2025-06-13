Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Hires New Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Brian Bachman joins South Carolina after three years with the Oregon Ducks.

Alex Joyce

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wave a flag in the first half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina has tabbed former Oregon Ducks Director of High School Recruiting, Brian Bachman, as its next Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Bachman began his football journey in 2019 with Penn State as a recruiting and special teams intern, where he graduated from. He spent three seasons in State College, Pennsylvania, where he worked with current Gamecocks director of player personnel Darren Uscher.

In 2022, Bachman joined Oregon and started out as a football and recruiting scouting assistant, before moving to assistant director of player personnel, and finally director of high school recruiting.

Bachman now joins a South Carolina staff that has seen a lot of change in the past year. Former long time Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced his decision to leave in 2024. Tanner was replaced by TCU's Jeremiah Donati beginning in 2025.

Alex Joyce
