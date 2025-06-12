South Carolina in a Battle With Auburn for 2026 QB Landon Duckworth
Top 2026 quarterback Landon Duckworth releases a top two that has the South Carolina Gamecocks locked in a battle with the Auburn Tigers.
The one time South Carolina commit has officially canceled all of his remaining official visits as he narrows his choices down to two SEC programs, per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. This comes as somewhat of a surprise as many pegged Ole Miss to be heavily involved in his recruitment.
South Carolina (June 6) and Auburn (May 30) received the most recent official visits from the four-star quarterback. The Gamecocks apparently made big strides on the visit with this announcement on Wednesday.
Duckworth is a former South Carolina commit but he decommitted last June. He is rated a four-star prospect, the 51st-best player in the country, the sixth-best quarterback and the the fifth-best player in the state of Alabama.
In early May, Duckworth cut his list down to five schools and included South Carolina, North Carolina Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida State. Duckworth has not set a commitment date which means he could make his decision at any moment.
The Gamecocks currently have eight commits so far in the 2026 class. Defenders Aiden and Andrew Harris committed to the program on June 7. Duckworth would be the lone quarterback in the class so far if South Carolina were to land his services.
