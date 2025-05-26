South Carolina INF Beau Hollins Returning to Columbia
Gamecocks baseball gets good news on Memorial Day as infielder (INF) Beau Hollins announces his return to Columbia, South Carolina, in 2026, per On3's Jack Veltri.
In a statement made to On3's Jack Veltri, South Carolina will gets back Hollins who made an impact for the Gamecocks in a backup role as a true freshman.
“I’m here to stay for next year,” Hollins said. “I want to be part of turning this thing around.”
Hollins joins Talmadge LeCroy and KJ Scobey as players who have announced their return to the Gamecocks since the season ended in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina still awaits the official decisions from other players like Ethan Petry and Roman Kimball.
As a true freshman this season for the Gamecocks, Hollins appeared in 46 games and had a .308 batting average (49-159), with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 24 RBIs. He would go on to have 11 multi-hit games.
South Carolina is coming off its worst season as a program in year one under Paul Mainieri, which includes the worst SEC record in program history. Hollins will be counted on to help turn around the program in 2026 as a part of a young core with Scobey.
