South Carolina lands 2025 Edge
South Carolina lands its 14th commit in the 2025 class. Three star edge, Jacquavious Dodd, out of Eastside High in Taylors, South Carolina officially commits to the Gamecocks.
The 6-5 edge defender is another piece Shane Beamer and company are looking forward to employing among the front seven for years to come. Dodd finished his junior season with 48 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.
South Carolina was the first SEC offer for Dodd, who held 19 offers overall. Locking down your own backyard is something Beamer and his staff has been focused on since arriving to Columbia.
Current Gamecock Commits:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
Shane Beamer and company have been on fire this summer. This is the eighth recruit since June 8 with several more in sight.
Gamecock Digest's Fisher Brewer listed the official visitors for a huge recruiting weekend in Columbia.
- Four-Star DL Bryce Davis
- Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-Star DL Zavion Hardy
- Four-Star S Kendall Daniels Jr.
- Four-Star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star DL Anthony Addison
- Three-star S Damarcus Leach
- Three-star LB Donovan Darden
- Three-star DL Eric Thomas
- Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
