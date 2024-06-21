Gamecock Digest

South Carolina lands 2025 Edge

Alex Joyce

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina lands its 14th commit in the 2025 class. Three star edge, Jacquavious Dodd, out of Eastside High in Taylors, South Carolina officially commits to the Gamecocks.

The 6-5 edge defender is another piece Shane Beamer and company are looking forward to employing among the front seven for years to come. Dodd finished his junior season with 48 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

South Carolina was the first SEC offer for Dodd, who held 19 offers overall. Locking down your own backyard is something Beamer and his staff has been focused on since arriving to Columbia.

Current Gamecock Commits:

Shane Beamer and company have been on fire this summer. This is the eighth recruit since June 8 with several more in sight.

Gamecock Digest's Fisher Brewer listed the official visitors for a huge recruiting weekend in Columbia.

  • Four-Star DL Bryce Davis
  • Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
  • Four-Star DL Zavion Hardy
  • Four-Star S Kendall Daniels Jr.
  • Four-Star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
  • Three-star QB Cutter Woods
  • Three-star DL Anthony Addison
  • Three-star S Damarcus Leach
  • Three-star LB Donovan Darden
  • Three-star DL Eric Thomas
  • Three-star WR Jayden Sellers

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE