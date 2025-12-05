South Carolina Football Recruiting: Three-Star S Triston Lewis Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 three-star safety prospect Triston Lewis signs his letter of intent with South Carolina on Wednesday. lewis is the latest recruit to sign with the Gamecocks during the Early National Signing Day period.

The 6-foot-3.5 and 200 pounder out of Greenwood High School in Greenwood, South Carolina, first committed to the Gamecocks over the summer. He is rated as the 678th best player in the country, a top 50 athlete in the country, and top 15 in the state. Lewis brings a unique skillset that appears to be leaning towards the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive heavy class

Lewis was a do-it-all player for Greenwood, as a lot of high level athletes are for their high schools. He is a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. He had a fast ball that hit over 90 MPH from the mound. His ability to play multiple sports should come in handy while in Columbia.

Expected to become a safety at the next level, South Carolina can use him in a variety of ways before honing in on a specific position. Right now as a defender he joins Andrew Harris (DL), Aiden Harris (DL), J'Zavien Currence (DB), KJ Johnson (DB), Kosci Barnes (DB), Keenan Britt (EDGE), and Noah Clark (DL) in South Carolina's defensive heavy 2026 recruiting class.

Torrian Gray will enter year six as the team's defensive backs coach in 2026. While the secondary isn't solidified, as to who will head off and who will return for next season, Gray has a lot of pieces at his disposal with this class.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting, including signees, flips, and portal information.

