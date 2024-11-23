South Carolina Leads Wofford After a Slow Start
South Carolina leads Wofford 21-9 in what has been a slow start for the Gamecocks.
Penalties have hurt the Gamecocks at inopportune times, as they have committed six overall. In Wofford's lone touchdown of the half, it was set up by a personal foul penalty on Nick Emmanwori.
Outside of an interception on the opening drive, Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers has gotten the job done with his arm and legs. Senior WR Dalevon Campbell leads the team in receiving at the half. The former Nevada transfer caught 3 passes for 106 yards.
Rocket Sanders passed a career milestone early on in the second quarter as he officially surpassed the 3,000 rushing yard mark. Sanders would finish the half with 436 yards on ten carries.
Senior EDGE Kyle Kennard ends the half with a sack, bringing his total number to 11. Kennard is two sacks away from tying Jadeveon Clowney for the most in a single season at South Carolina (13).
A late first half touchdown stretched the Gamecock lead to 21-9. South Carolina gets the ball back to start the second half.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Seniors Lokk Forward to Thier Final Ride in Williams-Brice
- South Carolina's Kyle Kennard Named a Lombardi Award Finalist
- An Updated Look at the Gamecocks 2024 Transfer Class
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!