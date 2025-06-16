Gamecock Digest

South Carolina LHP Jarvis Evans Jr. Enters the Transfer Portal

Evans Jr. is the 17th Gamecock to enter the portal since the window opened on June 2.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina baseball left handed pitcher (LHP) Jarvis Evans Jr. has entered the transfer portal following one season with the Gamecocks.

Evans Jr. came to the Gamecocks as a transfer last offseason by way of the University of Georgia. He spent two seasons with the Bulldogs where he made 26 appearances with 10 starts and was 5-2 with 72 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched.

Mainly taking the mound as a starter, Evans Jr. made 13 appearances with nine starts for South Carolina in 2025. He finished with a 4-2 overall record with 41 strikeouts. One of his best outings in a Gamecocks' uniform came on Mar 12 where he had seven strikeouts and just one run in five hits in a win over Georgia State.

Other highlights for the junior out of Buford, Georgia included striking out six batters in seven innings, allowing just three hits and a run, in a Mar 5 win over The Citadel. He did not allow a run in 5.2 innings in an Apr 29 win over Charleston Southern.

Evans Jr. is the 17th Gamecock to hit the portal. He joins pitcher Jackson Soucie, infielder Henry Kaczmar, pitcher Brendan Sweeney, pitcher Ryder Garino, catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.