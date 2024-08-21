South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains Talks About the Gamecocks Offense in 2024
During Wednesday's media availability, South Carolina's Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains stepped to the mic to talk about his offense going into the 2024 season.
The outlook from players on the offense so far this offseason has been a ground and pound type of attack. Coach Loggains said while they put an emphasis on the run game, it's something that could change from week to week.
"It's obviously something over the last three years we haven't run the ball the way that we need to," South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains talking about the Gamecocks run game. "It's more about us improving a weakness than a philosophical change."
Head coach Shane Beamer started Tuesday's press conference by officially announcing LaNorris Sellers as the team's starting QB. Coach Loggains talks about his development.
"Just the consistency, getting better everyday. We're not where we need to be right now. He's a young player with a lot of young players around him, but he definitely proved he's the right guy for the job," Coach Loggains said when talking about his young QB.
While the Gamecocks have talented running backs and a healthy offensive line, establishing a consistent wide receiving core will be essential to this team's success. Coach Loggains said there isn't a Xavier Legette type of guy yet, so they'll operate differently than in years past.
"To be completely honest, no one has separated themselves from the pack," Coach Loggains on the receiver room. "Some guys have been here for six weeks that have taken big jumps, but it's going to be probably by committee more so than last year."
One standout freshman from fall camp has been TE Michael Smith. Earlier in the camp, he had an impressive catch over starting safety Nick Emmanwori. He continues to fight for his spot on the field.
"You've got a young talented player like Michael Smith that we're trying to figure out exactly how much he can handle, what his best role is going forward. We're pleased with where he's at going forward," Coach Loggains said.
Gamecock fans will get their first look at the new look offense in ten days when South Carolina welcomes Old Dominion on August 31.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Names LaNorris Sellers the Starting Quarterback; What it Means
- Coach Beamer Highlights His LB Room; Says One LB Is Poised for a "Big Year"
- Fourteen South Carolina Gamecocks Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!