South Carolina OL Shedrick Sarratt Jr. Set to Make Debut on Saturday
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announces true freshman offensive lineman Shedrick Sarratt Jr. will make his debut on Saturday against South Carolina State after missing last week due to a minor injury.
Beamer in an interview talked about the Gamecocks' injuries heading into week two, you can view what he said about two key players here. However, here's what Beamer had to say regarding Sarratt Jr.'s status for week two:
“Shed [Sarratt] is gonna be a really good player for us,” Beamer said. “He was not on the trip to Atlanta, was not healthy. He is this week. He’ll play this Saturday night, so it’s good to have him back as well, a young offensive lineman that’s got a big future."
Sarratt Jr. was one of the highest rated recruits in the Gamecocks 2025 class. The 6-foot-4 and 336 pound freshman out of Gaffney High School in Gaffney, South Carolina, was the 21st ranked offensive tackle in the class, fifth player overall in the state.
247 Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks described Sarratt Jr as a player with "NFL Draft upside."
"Burly tackle prospect who could also easily slide to guard. Legit 6-4, 300 with good length. Big base and gets hips involved as a drive blocker. Often overwhelms high school defenders with engagement strength. Capable of winning phone-booth matchups even when combatant initiates contact. Owns encouraging combine testing data relative to size. Assembled a strong string of 1-on-1 reps at the Under Armour Charlotte Regional in May 2024. Also plays basketball, which certainly aids movement ability and checks the valuable multi-sport box. Gets upright at times and can improve balance/body control, particularly when engaged. Ample left-side reps with physical tools to stay there. May ultimately fit a right tackle spot more ideally in the long run. Should provide valuable roster flexibility for a high-major program. Projects as a potential multi-year starter with traits that suggest NFL Draft upside."
South Carolina's first home game of the season is a night game under the bright lights of Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs is set for 7:00 pm (ET).
