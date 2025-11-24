South Carolina Opens as Slight Favorites Against Clemson
After failing to win a home game in this rivalry during his time at South Carolina, Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks open this week favored to end that streak. Clemson is bowl eligible regardless of Saturday afternoon's result, while the Gamecocks have one last chance in 2025 to end the year on a high note.
As of Monday morning, the early line has South Carolina as 2.5-point favorites at home against Clemson, according to FanDuel. The over/under for the matchup is set at 46.5 total points. Home field advantage is usually 3-points so this is essentially the oddsmakers' way of calling this a "pick-em" game.
We will get into score predictions later in the week, but this one is setting up to be a low scoring affair. Looking into early matchups, both teams play into each other's strengths. South Carolina and Clemson both struggle to run the football and both offenses lean on their quarterbacks to move the ball downfield. Perhaps where they differ is Clemson is great at stopping the run, while the Gamecocks have one of the better secondaries in the nation.
Break the Trend
Apart from the 2021 game between the two programs, this rivalry has been closely contested matchup. In the three games between 2022-2024, the games have been decided by a combined 13 points. In what may finish as another close one this weekend, can the Gamecocks end the home losing streak that stretches back to 2013?
The Gamecocks offense has gotten new life after transitioning from Mike Shula to Mike Furrey. Still having trouble running the football efficiently, but the pass game has shown flashes. LaNorris Sellers has developed quite the relationship with his brother Jayden Sellers out wide to go along with the speed of Nyck Harbor and Vandrevius Jacobs.
Kickoff in this in-state rivalry is set for 12:0 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network.
