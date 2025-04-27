South Carolina Running Back Raheim Sanders Signs With the Los Angeles Chargers
The third day of the 2025 NFL draft kicked on Saturday and another South Carolina Gamecock is off the board. The LA Chargers have signed undrafted free agent and former South Carolina running back Raheim Sanders shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
During his one season in Columbia, South Carolina with the Gamecocks, the former Arkansas Razorback battled through injury and still managed to rush for 881 yards in 12 games.
Sanders was a standout running back for the Arkansas Razorbacks prior to his arrival in Columbia. He then became a focal point in South Carolina's rushing attack. He finished his college career with 3,111 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. His best season came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,443 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
The former Gamecock brings a lot of experience with him to the league. When he is healthy, Sanders has proven to be a very reliable running back and one that can create explosive plays. Had it not been for injuries, Sanders was likely on track to be one of the best backs in the class.
NFL Combine Results - Raheim Sanders
Height: 6000
Weight: 217
Arm: 31 ½”
Hand: 9 ¼”
Vertical: 36.50"
Bench Press: N/A
Broad Jump: N/A
40-yard: 4.47, 2nd attempt: 4.49
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: