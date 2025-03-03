Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts Recognized With SEC Honors

Alex Joyce

Mar 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) looks to shoot over Kentucky Wildcats center Clara Strack (13) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
South Carolina women's basketball forward Chloe Kitts earned SEC co-player of the week honors due to her play this past week in helping the Gamecocks clinch a share of the SEC regular season title.

Kitts opened play last week with a triple-double performance against Ole Miss - 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. She is just the second Gamecock to post a triple-double in an SEC game. In the season finale against top 20 Kentucky, Kitts tallied a double-double finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

On the week, Kitts averaged 14 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Defensively, she added three blocks and five steals on the week. Her play on the court directly helped the Gamecocks secure yet another SEC regular season championship.

Top ten South Carolina heads to Greenville, South Carolina this week for the SEC tournament. The Gamecocks earned the number one seed for the fourth straight season and will open quarterfinal play on Friday March 7 at noon (ET). South Carolina will play one of Texas A&M, Tennessee, or Vanderbilt.

Follow along with us on Sports Illustrated as we update you throughout SEC Tournament play and through March Madness.

