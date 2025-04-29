South Carolina's Mike Shula Visits Priority 2026 Target QB Landon Duckworth
South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula went on an in-home visit with high priority 2026 quarterback target Landon Duckworth on Tuesday.
The one-time South Carolina commit out of Jackson, Alabama is a top ten quarterback prospect in the 2026 class. The Gamecocks have had Duckworth near the top of their 2026 list since earning his commitment back in August of 2023. After reopening his recruitment, South Carolina is fighting to get him back in the class.
Shula remains the consistent lead recruiter for Duckworth's services per 247 Sports. Even with the departure of Dowell Loggains at the end of the regular season, having a consistent voice between Shula and head coach Shane Beamer has certainly helped in the recruitment.
South Carolina has work to do if they hope to earn his signature on signing day. Both 247 Sports and On3 Sports currently has the Gamecocks behind favorite Ole Miss in Duckworth's recruitment.
Current starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters 2025 as a possible first round pick for next year's NFL Draft. South Carolina seems intent on adding Duckworth to a quarterback room that features Air Noland, and Cutter Woods.
