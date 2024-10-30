South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Named a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
Junior South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori has been named a Paycom Jim Thorpe Award semifinalst, released on Wednesday morning.
Emmanwori is a third year player for the Gamecocks. The 6-3 and 227 pounder is the SEC leader in interceptions (4) and tied for fifth in the nation, including a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns. He leads the team in total tackles (49) and solo tackles (33).
Per Paycom's website, "The prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character."
The semifinalist list includes the nation's top 15 defensive backs. The players are selected by a committee who ways the players on and off the field. Finalists are set to be announced on November 16.
The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, followingThe Home Depot College Football Awards. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate.
