South Carolina's Travian Robertson Is "Okay" Following Car Accident
South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson was reportedly involved in a head-on collision on Friday that required emergency ankle surgery.
Robertson is in a Columbia-area hospital receiving care for injuries suffered in a head on crash on Friday, according to The State. He is currently in a trauma ICU room, but Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said "he is doing okay" in a statement to The State.
Travian Robertson is in his third season as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach. He was named to the post on May 1, 2023. In his first season back in Columbia in 2023, the Carolina alum led a defensive line that surrendered 149.4 rushing yards per game, the fewest since 2017 and the second fewest since 2012.
