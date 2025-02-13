Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Set to be Without Key Player Against Sacred Heart

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Blake Jackson (6) takes a walk in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks will be without one of their top arms in the bullpen for at least the opening series against Sacred Heart.

After a question by On3's Jack Veltri, Paul Mainieri informed the media that sophomore reliever Eli Jerzembeck "won't be available this week and probably next week." This comes on the heels of Jerzembeck's Tommy John Surgery which kept him out of part of 2023 and all of 2024.

The former 16th ranked right hander in the 2022 class impressed scouts in his frehsman season. That season Jerzembeck made 16 appearances to the mound posting a 2.84 ERA with 36 strikeouts in just over 31 innings pitched.

There is no specific timetable for the young right hander to return as of now.

