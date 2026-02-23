South Carolina Softball Finds Its Way Back Into the Top 25

After falling out of the top 25, the Gamecocks are back into the rankings coming in at number 21. The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Charlotte.

Starting the season in early February, South Carolina started the season as the 12th ranked team in the country. The season started out strong as the Gamecocks found themselves winning eight of their first ten games. However, after losing three of their past four, the team fell out of the rankings.

Now coming back home, following a win over St, Mary's, the Gamecocks find themselves back in the rankings at number 21. South Carolina joins, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee in the Softball America top 25.

Charlotte on Deck

An official NCAA softball in the dugout before the softball game with Charlotte at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, February 18, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3's Brady Vernon had this to say about Charlotte, his ninth ranked team in the mid-major week four power rankings.

"It was an up-and-down week for Charlotte, beating Clemson and Boston U but dropping two close games against Marshall. The pitching obviously didn’t have a standout weekend, allowing seven or more runs in four games. Nevertheless, teams around the country are struggling in the circle and facing Jenna Lord, Teagan Ritchie and Jaylah Jarrell right now doesn’t sound fun. It’s quite a week for the Niners ahead with South Carolina, Arkansas, Omaha, Kansas, and Boise State on the schedule."

Following Tuesday's game against Charlotte, the Gamecocks will go on the road to take on Winthrop before coming back home this weekend for the Garnet and Black Invitational.

