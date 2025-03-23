South Carolina Struggles to Find Offense in Series Sweep against Arkansas
South Carolina has some work to do in SEC play after getting swept by the Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend. The Razorbacks outscored the Gamecocks 35-9 over the course of the series.
Following back to back losses where the Razorbacks scored 12 runs in each game, South Carolina battled back in Sunday's finale, but ultimately couldn't hold the Razorback offense off. Arkansas improves its in-conference record to 5-1, as the Gamecocks fall to 1-4 on the season in SEC play.
Just shortly before first pitch on Sunday, South Carolina announced senior starting pitcher Dylan Eskew would be out of his scheduled start due to being in concussion protocol. The right hander was in the bullpen warming up during batting practice when a home run hit him in the head, sidelining him for game three. South Carolina would then hand the ball over to Jarvis Evans Jr to end the weekend.
Evans Jr finished the day throwing three innings, giving up two runs on five hits, and struck out three Razorback batters. As a team the Gamecocks performed well until the eighth inning where the Razorback's found their footing, giving up 11 runs on 13 hits, just after giving up 12 runs in back to back games to begin the series.
Perhaps the story of the weekend was the lack of offensive production from South Carolina. The Gamecocks offense scored a total of nine runs, batted 23/901 (.252), with 12 strikeouts. In five SEC losses this season the Gamecocks have, on average, scored less than five runs per game (4.8).
South Carolina will look to right the ship with a neutral site game against the North Carolina Tarheels on Tuesday before returning back to Founders Park for a three game series against Tennessee.
