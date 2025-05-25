South Carolina Takes on UCLA in Pivotal Game Three
It is a winner-takes-all matchup on Sunday as the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the UCLA Bruins in a pivotal game three with a College World Series berth on the line.
How We Got Here:
The first two games of this series have mostly been dominated by Ashley Chastain Woodard's Gamecocks. South Carolina's offense showed out in the first game of the series by scoring nine runs on 11 hits, ultimately defeating the Bruins 9-2.
Entering the final frame up three runs in game two, it appeared South Carolina was well on its way to securing a spot in the NCAA Softball College World Series. That is until the UCLA offense had something to say about it.
Bruins' OF Kaitlyn Terry stepped up to the plate and tripled to drive home a run, now down 4-2. Utility player Savannah Pola hit a single, driving in Terry, and pulled the Bruins within one. Then infielder Jordan Woolery finished the game off with a walk off homer to send us to a winner-takes-all finale.
The final home game of the year for the Gamecocks will be played in front of a sold out crowd hoping to see their team go to the College World Series for the first time since 1997. UCLA on the other hand is looking to build upon it's program legacy in pursuit of yet another College World Series appearance and national title.
First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. (ET) in what should be a fun one on Sunday.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: