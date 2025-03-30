South Carolina Versus UCLA Round Two Set for the Final Four
The rematch between the South Carolina Gamecocks and UCLA in the Final Four is set following the Bruins' close win over LSU.
UCLA defeats LSU 72-64 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament. Gabriela Jaquez, Angela DugaliÄ, and Timea Gardiner led the way offensively for the Bruins with each scoring 15 or more points in the quarter finals.
Following both teams' wins in the Elite Eight, South Carolina has a chance to avenge its loss from earlier in the season to UCLA. Heading into that night, the Gamecocks were riding high off a nation's best 45-game winning streak and the favorites to win it all again in 2024-2025, but the Bruins had other plans.
South Carolina had no answers for UCLA defensively. Five Bruins scored in double digits in a 77-62 route over the Gamecocks. UCLA ended the evening with more rebounds (41-34), shooting better from the field (47.5% to 36.6%), more bench points (34-32), and more points off turnovers (15-11).
South Carolina would go on to lose against Texas and Uconn this season. They were able to defeat Texas in a rematch and now has the opportunity to do the same to UCLA in route to a second straight NCAA National Championship appearance.
The Final Four will take place in Tampa, Florida live on ESPN on April 4. Gametime has not been announced as of yet and will take place either at 7:00 pm (ET) or 9:00 pm (ET).
