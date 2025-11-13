South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Kickoff Time, How-To-Watch, and More
The Gamecocks and Aggies are nearing kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. South Carolina comes in looking to spoil Texas A&M's perfect record, while the Aggies want to play for a possible bye in the upcoming College Football Playoff. Here's everything you need to know to watch the action on Saturday evening.
The last few weeks have not gone well for South Carolina as they have lost four in a row and six of their last seven. Shane Beamer has made big changes to his offensive staff in hopes of turning things around. This will be the first time we see Mike Furrey calling plays with the Gamecocks.
South Carolina travels to take on a Texas A&M squad that it en route for one of the best regular seasons in program history. They boast one of the conference's best rushing attacks and a Heisman contending quarterback. A win in this matchup would keep the Aggies squarely in the mix for a top 4 playoff seed and a first round bye,
How to Watch South Carolina vs Ole Miss:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 15th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Ole Miss Broadcast Team: 94.5 FM TAMU Sports Network
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
Weather Report:
It should be a beautiful game on Saturday afternoon. The Weather Channel is reporting clear sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees.
Texas A&M remains the heavy favorite at 19.5-points. South Carolina has to win their next three games in order to make a bowl game. Will they do enough to pull off the upset? Or will A&M continue its dominance? Tickets for Saturday's game can be found here.
