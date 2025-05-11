South Carolina Wide Receiver to Watch Out for in 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 college football season with a lot of hype coming off an impressive nine win season in 2024. If South Carolina wants to find themselves in the college football playoff mix, they'll have to make a jump on offense. One way to do that is to find QB LaNorris Sellers a reliable number one option to depend on.
Nyck Harbor stands out as the likeliest pick to be South Carolina's number one receiver. The former five-star stands at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds with legit track speed. He is coming off the best year of his career with 26 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Finishing second on the team in receiving yards.
Last season, Sellers' go-to option was tight end Joshua Simon, who is now off to the NFL. South Carolina has several good options to take over that spot in 2025. However, the one guy I'm keeping my eye on to finish as Sellers' top target is true sophomore wide out Mazeo Bennett Jr.
Mazeo Bennett Jr. burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024. Early on, he was the Gamecocks' leading wide receiver in yards before being surpassed by Harbor at year's end. The 5-foot-10 and 185 pounder out of Greenville, South Carolina, is versatile, able to play outside and inside for Mike Shula's offense.
Bennett's ability to separate from defensive backs as a route runner will provide Sellers an easy target down the field. Combine that with natural hands and able to track the ball well in the air, makes a perfect recipe for a number one target.
While Harbor has the highest ceiling on the squad, Bennett is one to keep an eye out for in 2025.
