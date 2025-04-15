The Atlanta Dream select South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao in the Second Round
The first former Gamecock is off the board as the Atlanta Dream make guard Te-Hina Paopao the 18th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
After no South Carolina players came off the board in the first round of the draft, Te-Hina Paopao heads to Atlanta midway through the second round. This was Atlanta's first selection of the evening.
The 5-foot-9 guard out of Oceanside, California has had quite the career so far. She finished high school as the California Gatorade Player of the Year (2020) and earned McDonald's All-American honors (2020).
Paopao spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career in Eugene, Oregon with the Ducks. There she was selected to two All-Pac-12 first teams (2021, 2022). From Eugene, Paopao made her way to the Gamecocks where she was instrumental in South Carolina's success each of the last two seasons.
Since arriving in Columbia, Paopao earned second team All-American (2024) and second team All-SEC (2024) honors. She played a big role in helping the Gamecocks become just the fifth team in NCAA history to have a perfect season capped off with a national title (2024).
Paopao now heads to Atlanta where she will have the opportunity to help the Atlanta Dream turn the franchise back into a contender.
