"The goal is to win" - South Carolina's Raheim SandersTalks About the Upcoming Season
South Carolina put together one of the nation's best transfer portal classes coming off 2023. Coach Beamer and the staff were able to land talented players such as Raheim "Rocket" Sanders out of Arkansas.
Looking to have a fresh start after a down year flooded with injuries in 2023, Sanders is a full participant in fall camp. A great sign for the offense going forward.
"I actually feel great," Sanders said. "I'm not limited in no way. Going on the fourth practice, feeling good, pads on, throwing my shoulder in there as well."
There's a lot of expectations for Sanders coming into 2024 and what he can bring to this offense. Talking about that pressure, Sanders mentioned the other guys on offense and building trust with them
"A lot of people don't see what's done in the dark," Sanders said. "It's not just me on the team. We've got guys at receiver, quarterback, offensive line, so I'm really trying to gain trust with them and be a leader."
Sanders skipped a question about his personal goals for this season. Instead he spoke on the team's goals overall and doing things the right way.
"The goal is to win and to win the right way," Sanders said. "That's a team goal."
Saturday August 10 will mark the first time Sanders will get to scrimmage with his new squad inside Williams-Brice Stadium. This will be his first chance to test his shoulder with live hits.
"Just getting the feeling of being tackled again, taking on blocks, figure out the offense because I'm still learning and studying," Sanders said. "The main thing is the falling part of the shoulder, with the body just getting back in the routine of that."
Sanders and the new look offense will make their home debut in the season opener against Old Dominion on August 31.
You Might Also Like:
- "We have a versatile room" - South Carolina's Dalevon Campbell Speaks on the Wide Receiver Room
- Three Defensive Players Posied for a Breakout Year
- Could the Gamecocks Unveil New Throwback Uniforms?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!