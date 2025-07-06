The NCAA Will Rule on South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison's Eligibility This Week
A decision that has been several months in the making is now seemingly being made just before the season begins next month. The NCAA will finally make a decision surrounding the eligibility of South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison on Wednesday July 9, per Post and Courier's Scott Hamilton.
The former Aggie from Utah State announced his decision to transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Christmas Eve. Faison has been awaiting another decision since that time from the NCAA, one that would determine his playing status in 2025.
Faison spent the 2020 season at Lackawanna Community College, but did not play. Nor did he play in 2021 when he was enrolled at Marshall. In 2022, Faison returned to the JUCO ranks at Snow College in Utah. After spending his junior and senior seasons with Utah State, he is trying to get a similar ruling that the NCAA gave to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia this very offseason.
Back in early June, Mitt Winter, a sports law attorney, said these decisions seem to be just the "luck of the draw." It's something head coach Shane Beamer also voiced frustrations about, along with many online who tweet out "FreeSul" on X.
Faison will have to wait until Wednesday it appears to see if he will be playing his last collegiate season in Columbia, South Carolina, or have to fight to find a home in the NFL just a couple weeks before training camp.
