Three Texas A&M Aggies that South Carolina Gamecock Fans Should Know
Heading into their matchup against Texas A&M, here are some players South Carolina Gamecock fans should know.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for arguably their toughest test of their season this weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies. Listed at number three in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, the Aggies are a red-hot machine that have defeated every team in their path and rank in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense. Given their success, there are certainly several Aggies that Gamecock fans should know prior to this weekend’s kickoff.
- Cashius Howell, EDGE- The Aggies have their defensive anchor lining up at EDGE. Cashius Howell, standing at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, has caused fits for opponents all season and is the only player in the SEC with double digit sacks, leading the conference with 10.5. Howell registered multiple sacks against both LSU and Mississippi State earlier in the season. The Gamecocks, who have allowed the fourth most sacks in the country, could be in for a long afternoon if they fail to contain Howell on Saturday.
- KC Concepcion, WR- The Aggies have the fifth highest passing yards per game average, and perhaps their biggest weapon is the NC State Transfer, KC Concepcion. Through nine games, Concepcion has surpassed all of his major stats from last season, including eight touchdowns, which is tied for first in the SEC. The junior-transfer makes an impact on 50/50 balls as well as racking up yards after the catch on shorter routes. Concepcion found the end zone on special teams, making him a factor whenever he steps on the field.
- Mario Craver, WR- While Concepcion leads the Aggies in touchdowns, he is not their only air attack threat. Sophomore receiver Mario Craver has emerged as one of the most dynamic receivers in the SEC. Craver currently ranks third in the SEC with 775 yards and also has four touchdowns on the year. The Birmingham, AL product torched Notre Dame earlier in the season, tallying up 207 yards on seven receptions. The Gamecocks rank 32 nationally in passing yards allowed, but their defensive backs and linebackers will certainly face one of their biggest challenges trying to prevent Craver from making an impact.
The Gamecocks are set to kickoff in College Station, TX at 12 PM ET on ESPN.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like:
Published