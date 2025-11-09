Top Recruit Zion Elee Sparks Flip Talk After Posting Photo in South Carolina Gear
Can the Gamecocks pull off one of the biggest flips of the 2026 cycle? That question is firm in the spotlight as of now as five-star edge Zion Elee posts a photo on Sunday of him sporting South Carolina gear on a recent visit. While reaffirming his commitment to Maryland, a post like this at least raises eyebrows in the recruiting world.
Zion Elee is the nation's best edge rusher in the class and a consensus five-star in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-3.5 and 220 pounder is currently committed Maryland, but a visit to South Carolina in recent weeks seemed to ruffle feathers among the Terrapins coaching staff. This flip will be a tough one to pull off, but it is a move the Gamecocks staff is pushing for.
"Built in a Lab"
This would be the highest rated recruit in Shane Beamer's tenure should he be able to secure the flip. 247 Sports' Hudson Standish compared Elee to former Penn State edge Chop Robinson, saying his athletic traits pop on the field.
"Metaphorically speaking, built in a lab to get after the quarterback. Verified near 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Outside of the athletic traits, shows a natural feel for the position. Proved to be nearly unblockable during weeks of work at the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl in Jan. 2025. Racked up double-digit sacks as a junior vs. a national schedule. Building blocks include lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks."
The move isn't likely to happen as Elee has been pretty locked into joining Maryland for quite some time. But as we have seen in this day and age of college football, anything is possible.
