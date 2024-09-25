Updated Look at South Carolina's Transfer Class Through Four Weeks
After the 2023 campaign, it was clear that the South Carolina coaching staff wanted to add veteran talent to their roster. The Gamecocks brought in experienced players to help with the depth, after a wealth of injuries last year, and to hopefully become stars on the field. Taking a look at a group of transfers that was labeled as an impressive group coming in.
The Gamecocks desparately needed to strengthen both lines of scrimmage in order to compete in the best conference in the country and add weapons that could revamp the offense. Here's a few players that have stood out from the pack so far:
Kyle Kennard
Probably the best transfer player in the country right now. He has made an immediate impact on the team ever since stepping on campus in the winter. On the year the Georgia Tech transfer is tied for first in the country in sacks (5.5), tied for third in tackles for loss (8.5), and tied for eighth in forced fumbles (2). He and superstar true freshman Dylan Stewart have combined for one of the most ferocious pass rushing duos in the country. Kennard's play could vault him up draft boards this offseason.
Raheim "Rocket" Sanders
Raheim Sanders, known to many as Rocket Sanders, is every bit deserving of his nickname. The Arkansas transfer comes into Columbia off a disappointing season in 2023 that was marred by a shoulder injury. South Carolina brought him in hoping he can return to the 2022 form that saw him become one of the best backs in the SEC. So far through four games, Rocket has gained 286 yards on the ground with 4 touchdowns averaging 71.5 yards per game. Sanders has been able to take the pressure off the Gamecocks young starting QB LaNorris Sellers and looks to similar to the back that scared defensive coordinators just a couple years ago. He'll be a very important piece for the Gamecock offense going forward.
Robby Ashford
Brought in to compete with Sellers, Ashford was announced as South Carolina's backup QB entering the season. Ashford's first significant playing opportunity came in the game against LSU after Sellers went down to injury. He played well enough to put the Gamecock's in a position to send that game into overtime, but unfortunately the team came up just short. The very next week against Akron, Ashford was named the starting QB and he put on the best performance of his college career: 15/21, 243 yards, and two touchdowns through the air and a career-high 133 yards on the ground adding another touchdown. Ashford's play so far through two weeks gives the Gamecocks great comfort in knowing they have two quarterbacks capable of playing at a high level.
Torricelli Simpkins III and Kamaar Bell
Last year the Gamecock's offensive line was ravaged by injury which ultimately cost them games down the stretch despite having Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette. Coach Beamer and his staff made it a priority to build up the depth of that O-Line to prevent that from happening in 2024, enter Torricelli Simpkins III and Kamaar Bell. Both guys have played significant roles for South Carolina by manning the two guard spots. They've done a great job of beefing up the middle of the offensive line and creating opportunties for the Gamecock offense to move downfield. Ask any coach at any level and they'll tell you, the game is won and lost in the trenches. South Carolina will have to rely on players like Bell and Simpkins III in order to make a statement as the season progresses.
