Dalevon Campbell becoming name to know at Chargers training camp
While he's certainly had his issues this offseason, Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Dalevon Campbell has turned heads, also.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Campbell reeled in the catch of the day on Friday on a pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
"(Campbell) showed off some impressive leaping ability, skying over safety Kendall Williams to snatch a jump ball for an explosive gain," Popper wrote. "The throw was from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Campbell has responded well after a dropped touchdown early in camp."
This isn't the first time Campbell has caught the media's attention at training camp.
Popper reported earlier this week that he has been getting first-team reps in practice and also had a highlight grab on a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert, which made up for a drop in an earlier session.
"Campbell dropped a touchdown from Herbert in Saturday’s practice," he wrote on July 23. "He nonetheless continues to get reps with the first-team offense, and he proved worthy of those snaps in Tuesday’s practice. Campbell had one of the best catches of practices, coming down with a touchdown from Herbert in traffic from 30 yards out.
Campbell had three stops in college, playing in games with Illinois, Nevada and South Carolina. He posted his best year at Nevada in 2022, catching 31 passes for 594 yards and two scores. The yardage and touchdown outputs were his best.
The Chargers have no shortage of question marks at the position ahead of the 2025 campaign, and things became even shakier at wide receiver after the unexpected retirement of Mike Williams.
Thanks to Campbell's first-team reps, standout plays and the unsure situation at wide receiver Los Angeles has, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver appears to have a good shot at making the roster out of training camp.
We'll see if Campbell can help his cause during the preseason, which will kick off with the Hall of Fame Game on July 31.
