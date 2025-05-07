Gamecock Digest

What Paul Mainieri Staying Means for South Carolina Baseball?

South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri Enjoys his new dugout / Photo - South Carolina Athletics
Things haven't gone according to plan for the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball program in 2025. At 26-23 overall on the season, and staring at the wrong side of history in conference play, questions began surrounding the job security of new coach Paul Mainieri. However it appears, Mainieri is here for the foreseeable future.

Expectations inside the building were lofty after Mainieri was hired in the summer of 2024. Former South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner pulled the legendary LSU coach out of retirement in hopes of getting the Gamecocks baseball program back to its glory days. Mainieri set a goal of competing right away, but may have underestimated the talent around the league.

“The players are so much bigger and stronger and more experienced, older. We just have not been able to match up in some cases with them," Mainieri said of the level of talent inside the SEC.

When asked about his job security, Mainieri doubled down on his commitment to the team on Tuesday.

"I'm the coach at South Carolina. Nobody has told me anything different or implied anything different," Mainieri said. "I'm totally committed to being here. I wanna see this thing get on the tracks."

Mainieri is still owed just over $5 million on the remainder of his deal in Columbia. While the results haven't been good in 2025, firing him after one season wouldn't be the best move.

Whether this comes in recruiting, the transfer portal, or on the coaching staff under Mainieri,
Changes certainly have to be made if the Gamecocks want to rebound in 2026. For a coach that has won at multiple spots. Mainieri knows what it takes to be successful. The question is, how fast can he get South Carolina back to its winning ways?

