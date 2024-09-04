What South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Had to Say Leading Up to SEC Opener at Kentucky
South Carolina is gearing up to go on the road for the first time this season as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC opener. The Gamecocks have a lot to improve on this week, after a close win over Old Dominion, before taking on bigger challenges in Lexington.
One area South Carolina must show improvement on is the passing game. While Old Dominion plays an intriguing style of defense, it was concerning to see the passing game gain no rhythm during that game. Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers talked about his play last week in his first collegiate start.
"It wasn't the best. I kind of played timid, kind of nervous, scared to make a mistake. I just have to go out there and play, just be myself," Sellers on his performance against Old Dominion.
Chalking it up to first game jitters, Sellers seems ready to put game one behind him and look forward to the rest of the year.
"I think it was just a first game thing, first game starting," Sellers said. "You know, 80,000 people. I got the first game out of the way. I think I'll be good for now on."
The question remains how will Sellers and this offense perform now heading into a hostile road environment. His legs combined with a talented running back room and veteran offensive line could lighten the load, however the passing game will have to step up. Otherwise, the talented Kentucky defense will load the box and make things hard on the Gamecocks.
When asked developing chemistry with the receivers, Seller marked it down to practice. Making sure he and the pass catchers get on the same page.
"Really just throwing extra, any chance we get," Sellers said about building a rapport with his receivers. "Live reps against a defense is the best thing you can do."
Kentucky will be a much tougher opponent and offer more unique challenges than what South Carolina saw in week one. The Gamecocks will have to work out the kinks in practice if they hope to escape Lexington with a win.
