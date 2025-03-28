Where South Carolina Baseball Must Improve on in 2025
Early on in the season, we took a look at the South Carolina baseball offense and how it needed to be more consistent heading into SEC play. As we approach the midway point of college baseball's regular season, the offensive struggles stay at the forefront for the Gamecocks in 2025.
South Carolina's offensive issues began showing in the series against Clemson. In that series, South Carolina averaged just two runs per game. Down below we'll take a look at how the Gamecocks stack up in the SEC offensively.
South Carolina ranks second to last in the SEC in team batting average (.280), just above Texas A&M (.258). Outside of that, the Gamecocks rank 13th in home runs (25), 11th in hits (236), t-14th in RBIs (156), 6th best in strikeouts (179), t-14th in on base percentage (.392).
And while the future schedule lightens up in SEC play, this weekend offers up another big challenge as number one ranked Tennessee comes to town for a three game series. To make matters tougher, Gamecocks head coach announced injuries to starting pitcher Dylan Eskew and to infielder Nolan Nawrocki.
At 1-5 in SEC play, things will need to be turned around if South Carolina wants to make a postseason push. In order to do so, the Gamecock offense will have to step up to the challenge going forward.
