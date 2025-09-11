Who Comes Away With a Victory as South Carolina Welcomes Vanderbilt to Williams-Brice Stadium?
South Carolina and Vanderbilt will put their undefeated records on the line this Saturday night inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Who comes out on top? And who will be looking for answers after the game? The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff give their predictions on the outcome of this matchup.
The Gamecocks are hoping to extend a winning streak that stands at 16 games, dating back to 2009. Vanderbilt is looking to end that streak and come away with an upset behind star quarterback Diego Pavia. In case you missed it, here's how you can watch Saturday night's action.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 30, Vanderbilt 24
I believe this will be a hard fought battle between two good SEC programs. This will be the Gamecocks' biggest test of the season so far. Vanderbilt is fresh off a blowout road victory over Virginia Tech, a team South Carolina beat in week one but struggled offensively to do so. The offense started slow last year before it became a real problem for other teams in the conference. I believe this will be the game the Gamecocks begin to show what they can do on that side of the ball. With the Gamecocks sporting a rebuilt front seven, Pavia and the Commodores offense can threaten and win win some battles, but ultimately South Carolina gets the job done at home. Give me the Gamecocks 30-24 in a fun one in Williams-Brice.
Joey Walraven: South Carolina 28, Vanderbilt 20
The Gamecocks are 2-0 heading into their first SEC matchup. Both squads have faced Virginia Tech and were victorious, thought Vandy ran up the score late to make their margin of victory a little more powerful than what the game truly indicated. Vandy has given the Gamecocks an abundance of bulletin board material, dating back to Vandy QB Diego Pavia saying he had "game three circled." With the secondary getting a lot of bodies back that left the SC State game early, I expect the defense to once again be back to firing on all cylinders. That will be paramount, as Pavia is not afraid to move the ball down the field and stretch out defenses. I also expect this to be the week the Gamecocks to establish some identity and rhythm in the passing game, with Sellers having a big game, as they pull out the victory for their first conference win of the year.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: