South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores: How to Watch
South Carolina enters SEC play in week three of the 2025 season as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday evening. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch Saturday's matchup.
The Gamecocks and Commodores enter the week undefeated with hopes to remain that way as they have eyes set on the college football playoff. South Carolina is 30-4 all time against Vanderbilt, also having a 16-game winning streak that dates back to 2024.
Both squads have a common opponent through two games in the Virgnia Tech Hokies. South Carolina earned a hard fought 24-11 victory in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia. Meanwhile the Commodores used a second half comeback to dominate the Hokies on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia, winning that game 44-20.
In case you missed it, on Tuesday we took an early look at the unique challenges Vanderbilt may pose on Saturday evening. If you want to check that how, you can click here. On Wednesday evening, the Gamecocks released their injury report for the game, that information can be found here. Look below to see how you can watch the Gamecocks take on the Commodores this weekend.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 13th, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
