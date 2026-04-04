From Skillset to System Fit, This SJSU Guard Checks Nearly Every Box Stanford Needs

Throughout the entire 2025-26 season, the Stanford Cardinal had tons of success at the guard position. Star freshman guard Ebuka Okorie tore up the nation, averaging 22.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, becoming an All-American honorable mention.

But they also had other standouts at the guard position as well. Benny Gealer, a former walk-on turned senior leader, averaged 11.1 points per game, becoming the teams’ best sharpshooter. Jeremy Dent-Smith, a transfer from Cal State Dominguez Hills, put up 8.4 points a game as well.

Unfortunately for Stanford though, it’s all going to change ahead of next season. Gealer and Dent-Smith are both graduating and are out of eligibility, while Okorie has a tough decision to make about his future. He could end up entering the NBA Draft or even put his name in the transfer portal. If he decides to leave, Stanford will need a whole new blueprint at the guard position.

For what it's worth, head coach Kyle Smith believes that Okorie's decision will be between staying on The Farm, and entering the NBA Draft.

Options at guard for 2026-27

Luckily for the Cardinal, they bring in three solid freshmen in Julius Price, Isaiah Rogers and Elias Obenyah that could potentially help, or even turn into the next Okorie, but that kind of production is unlikely. That means they may have to look into the portal to find a star at the guard position.

Recently, an intriguing portal option for Stanford officially announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, and the Cardinal could potentially be in the running to land him. His name is Colby Garland, and he just wrapped up his junior season.

Stanford fans who keep up with college basketball may know of Garland, as he didn’t play far away. Just 20 minutes down the road in San Jose, Garland competed for the San Jose State Spartans.

Garland started his career as a Drake Bulldog, where he averaged 5.7 points per game as a freshman. But after the season, he elected to transfer due to a coaching change. Garland then became a Longwood Lancer, where he was a 12.1 point per game scorer. After the season, he decided to transfer once more.

That’s what brought him to the Bay Area, where he decided to play for San Jose State last season, and he was one of the best players in the Mountain West Conference. He averaged 20.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He shined with 30 points against the San Diego State Aztecs, 27 against the New Mexico Lobos, and 22 against the Michigan State Spartans.

When San Jose State took on Stanford this past season, Garland finished with 20 points and nine assists in a close home loss, where the Cardinal were able to handle business without Okorie.

This is absolutely someone that the Cardinal should pounce on. He is a dominant scorer, can shoot the three ball well, and overall has an offensive game that is hard to replicate. And that’s exactly what Stanford needs in the transfer portal this offseason. Plus, he adds some experience, coming in as a senior.

Now that the Cardinal's season is officially over, it's time to start building for next year, and Garland should absolutely be one of the top players on their list.

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